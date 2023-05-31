NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,300 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the April 30th total of 600,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NYSE NXRT opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -524.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. TheStreet lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.