Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $135.00 at Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.69.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $125.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.73 billion, a PE ratio of 544.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average is $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $130.79.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,765 shares of company stock worth $13,458,710. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

