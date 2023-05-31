Raymond James Upgrades Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) to “Outperform”

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

CGAU opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 317,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

