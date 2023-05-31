Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.30. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands.

Spectral Medical Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.55 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

