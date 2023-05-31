Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 60,543 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 22.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 20.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

