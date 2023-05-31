Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.38

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Manx Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Manx Financial Group Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of MFX stock opened at GBX 24.69 ($0.31) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.41 million, a PE ratio of 783.33 and a beta of 0.75. Manx Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29.75 ($0.37).
Manx Financial Group Company Profile
