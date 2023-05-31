Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.38

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Manx Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Manx Financial Group Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of MFX stock opened at GBX 24.69 ($0.31) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.41 million, a PE ratio of 783.33 and a beta of 0.75. Manx Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29.75 ($0.37).

Get Manx Financial Group alerts:

Manx Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Manx Financial Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides asset and personal finance, and wealth management services in the Isle of Man, the United Kingdom, and the Channel Island. The company provides various financial products and services, such as savings accounts, asset financing, personal loans, block discounting, and other specialist secured credit facilities to consumers and business sectors; and loans to small and medium sized entities, as well as foreign exchange, and hire purchase and leasing brokerage services.

Receive News & Ratings for Manx Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manx Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.