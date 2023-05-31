MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.97.
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
MorphoSys Trading Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ MOR opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $895.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.07.
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.
