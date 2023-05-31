MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.97.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MOR opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $895.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in MorphoSys by 640.9% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 896,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 775,585 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in MorphoSys by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 46,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

