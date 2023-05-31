UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on UCB in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of UCBJF stock opened at $87.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.29.

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

