Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) and MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Financial Survey

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) and MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Japan Tobacco and MTN Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Tobacco 0 0 0 0 N/A MTN Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Japan Tobacco currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.42%. Given Japan Tobacco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Japan Tobacco is more favorable than MTN Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Tobacco 15.34% 11.88% 6.30% MTN Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Japan Tobacco and MTN Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Japan Tobacco pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. MTN Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Japan Tobacco pays out 69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Japan Tobacco and MTN Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Tobacco $20.46 billion N/A $3.08 billion $0.89 12.27 MTN Group $12.70 billion 0.88 $1.19 billion N/A N/A

Japan Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than MTN Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Japan Tobacco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MTN Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Japan Tobacco has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MTN Group has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Japan Tobacco beats MTN Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas. The International Tobacco segment manufactures and markets tobacco products worldwide. The Pharmaceutical segment develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs. The Processed Food segment offers processed food, bakery products and seasonings. The company was founded on April 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of voice, data, fintech, digital, enterprise, wholesale, and application programming interface services. It operates under the following geographical segments: MTN South Africa; MTN Nigeria; Southern and East Africa; West and Central Africa; and Middle East and North Africa. The company was founded on November 23,1994 and is headquartered in Fairland, South Africa.

