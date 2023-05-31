Komodo (KMD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $544,163.62

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Komodo has a market cap of $37.69 million and $544,163.62 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00121189 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00046732 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00030047 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

