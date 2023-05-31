495 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $629.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $644.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $529.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.10.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.21%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

