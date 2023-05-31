Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 1,277 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.8 %

SJM stock opened at $145.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.83. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.