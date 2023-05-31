Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $336.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.52. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.79 and a 12-month high of $389.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KGI Securities raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

