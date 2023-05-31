M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,331,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $96.41.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

