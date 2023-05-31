5,112 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Exelon by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 265,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $41,901,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Exelon by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Exelon Trading Down 0.1 %

EXC opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

