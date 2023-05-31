HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. HP has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut HP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,948. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 4.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in HP by 8.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

