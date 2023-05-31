Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.73-3.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.18.

Shares of EQR opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 742.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

