BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 14,429 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 9,303,523 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 63.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $440,646,000 after buying an additional 6,444,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after buying an additional 6,148,269 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $144,924,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.87.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

