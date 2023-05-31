Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 461 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,038,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,708,000 after buying an additional 545,092 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after buying an additional 35,466 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

ES opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.