Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBH opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund?s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

