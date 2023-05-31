BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Increases Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.8959 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 20.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.47.

BW LPG Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BWLLY opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. BW LPG has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and Product Services. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies.

