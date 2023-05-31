Hollywood Bowl Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.27 (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.27 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance

Shares of BOWL stock opened at GBX 275.50 ($3.40) on Wednesday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12 month low of GBX 161.40 ($1.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 275.50 ($3.40). The stock has a market cap of £473.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,195.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 247.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 240.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BOWL shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 370 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.14) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

