Premier Miton Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:PMI)

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Premier Miton Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON PMI opened at GBX 82.78 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,491.67 and a beta of 1.18. Premier Miton Group has a one year low of GBX 81.12 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.73).

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 19,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £20,125.26 ($24,870.56). In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 19,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £20,125.26 ($24,870.56). Also, insider Piers Godfrey Harrison sold 75,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.29), for a total value of £78,157.04 ($96,585.57). Insiders sold 295,479 shares of company stock worth $27,664,008 over the last three months. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.