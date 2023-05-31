Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) Shares Down 0.3%

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $26.97. Approximately 15,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $109.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 490.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 7,376.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $379,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

