Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $69.50

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.50 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.86), with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.88).

Octopus Titan VCT Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.64. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.00 and a beta of -0.11.

Octopus Titan VCT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Octopus Titan VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 3.97%. Octopus Titan VCT’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

