B&M European Value Retail S.A. Declares Dividend of GBX 9.60 (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 7.7 %

LON BME opened at GBX 508.20 ($6.28) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 481.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 457.21. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 289 ($3.57) and a one year high of GBX 514.80 ($6.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,303.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 485 ($5.99) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 380 ($4.70) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.67) to GBX 545 ($6.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised B&M European Value Retail to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 460 ($5.68) to GBX 550 ($6.80) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.18) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 476.43 ($5.89).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Further Reading

