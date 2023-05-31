Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUNMF opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $751.34 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Lundin Mining

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUNMF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Pareto Securities upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

