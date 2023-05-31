Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.
Lundin Mining Stock Performance
Shares of LUNMF opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76.
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $751.34 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
