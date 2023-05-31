Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CBH)

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CBH opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $199,000.

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund?s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

