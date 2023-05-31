Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AIO opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $19.11.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

