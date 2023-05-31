Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 94.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $438.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.43. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42.

GAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,721.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

