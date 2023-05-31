BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Update

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the April 30th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of BCAB opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

In related news, insider Christian Vasquez bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,501.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,595.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Vasquez bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,501.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter worth $4,258,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $2,160,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter worth $862,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

