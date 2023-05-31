Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $3.69.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCZ. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $92,000.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

