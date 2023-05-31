The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2778 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

The Sage Group Price Performance

The Sage Group stock opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.64) to GBX 860 ($10.63) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $820.60.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

