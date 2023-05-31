Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.618 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Shanghai Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.52.
Shanghai Industrial Stock Performance
Shanghai Industrial stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. Shanghai Industrial has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72.
About Shanghai Industrial
