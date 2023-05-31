Short Interest in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Grows By 17.2%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA stock opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74. Natera has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $59.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The business had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Natera will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 9,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $521,099.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,387 shares in the company, valued at $9,814,656.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 9,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $521,099.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,387 shares in the company, valued at $9,814,656.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,245,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,428 shares of company stock worth $4,434,706. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Natera by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 20.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 215.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 80.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 58,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

