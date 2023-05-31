Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) Declares Dividend of GBX 10.34

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.34 ($0.13) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.41. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bloomsbury Publishing Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at GBX 416.50 ($5.15) on Wednesday. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 1-year low of GBX 357 ($4.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 492.50 ($6.09). The stock has a market cap of £339.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,877.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 445.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 449.03.

Get Bloomsbury Publishing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Numis Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing from GBX 430 ($5.31) to GBX 475 ($5.87) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.