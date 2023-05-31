Oxen 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $193,069.25 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and approximately $193,069.25 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,076.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00329012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012931 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.60 or 0.00552497 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00066151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.64 or 0.00415999 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,298,889 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

