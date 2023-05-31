Streamr (DATA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.84 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Streamr has a market capitalization of $26.84 million and $1.33 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,011,683,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 946,154,153 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real?time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

