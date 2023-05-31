AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.24

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. AvocadoCoin has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and $0.24 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $800.15 or 0.02955155 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin launched on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com.

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AvocadoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AvocadoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

