BRP (DOO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BRP is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect BRP to post earnings of C$2.36 per share for the quarter.

BRP last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$3.75 by C$0.10. BRP had a return on equity of 424.95% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.94 billion.

DOO opened at C$99.77 on Wednesday. BRP has a one year low of C$76.72 and a one year high of C$120.51. The company has a market cap of C$3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$105.52.

BRP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

DOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$141.20.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

