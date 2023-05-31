Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.73 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,724 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 14,190 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,346,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EOG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $108.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.