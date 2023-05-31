Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $104.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.18.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,211 shares of company stock worth $9,410,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

