Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 550.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,959 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,737 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Laurentian cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 279.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

