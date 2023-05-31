iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 365.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 160,700 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.55% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWH. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

