Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,471,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter worth $9,779,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 397.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 154.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $376.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $261.80 and a 52-week high of $380.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.34 and a 200 day moving average of $316.19.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

