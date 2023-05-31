Creative Planning Buys 2,938 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,780 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,672,000 after buying an additional 59,789 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Best Buy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,181 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,341.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,341.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

