Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.73 billion. Capri also updated its Q1 guidance to ~$0.70 EPS.
CPRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Capri from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.07.
Capri stock opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.27.
Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.
