American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. American Airlines Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-3.00 EPS.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 551.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,346 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

