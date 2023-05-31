NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 59,377 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 657,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $96,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $182.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $197.71.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

