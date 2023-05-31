Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $381,000 Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.6 %

ODFL stock opened at $317.58 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.70 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.66. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

